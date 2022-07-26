Strickland Delivers for the South Sound – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured nearly $17 million for nine South Sound community projects and multiple provisions that invest in the environment, and support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the FY23 House appropriations package.

“Since day one, I’ve focused on delivering for the people of the South Sound. This funding for nine critical community projects in the 2023 budget will address key needs across the district,” said Strickland. “These investments include the construction of a family service center, infrastructure improvements, addressing food insecurity, investments in public transit, and more to support our South Sound community. I encourage my colleagues in the U.S. Senate to quickly pass this budget.”

Secured funding for nine FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) requests:

Spanaway Family Services Center

Sheffield Trail – Phase 1 (Fife)

The City of Lakewood South Tacoma Way Project

Stewart Road Corridor Completion: White River Bridge

Emergency Food Network of Tacoma and Pierce County

Intercity Transit Zero Fare Bus Stop Access Improvements

History and Nature Center at Brewery Park (Tumwater)

Pacific Avenue SR-7, Pedestrian and Transit Access Improvements (168 Street East, Tacoma)

Garrison Springs Creek Restoration (Steilacoom)

Supporting the Environment and HBCUs:

$54 million for the Puget Sound Geographic Program (PSGP).

$5 million for a Stormwater Centers of Excellence program.

Updated grant consideration framework for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding (HEERF) program.

