Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit press release.

Puget Sound is expecting unusually high temperatures over the next few days. To help underserved populations who need access to transportation to get out of the heat, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus rides, and SHUTTLE paratransit rides to those who are paratransit eligible, to cooling centers around Pierce Transit’s service area.

The free rides are in effect from Monday, July 25 through the end of service Friday, July 29.

The free round-trip rides will be available throughout the day for passengers who tell the bus or SHUTTLE driver they are traveling to or from a cooling center. For paratransit rides, those who are already prequalified for paratransit services should call 253.581.8000 in advance to arrange their ride.

For a list of cooling centers around Pierce County, visit PierceCountyWA.gov/heat.

For help planning a trip, visit Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner at PierceTransit.org or call the agency’s Customer Service office weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 243.581.8000, option 1, option 1.