 All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer

· Leave a Comment ·

Hilltop Artists announcement.

These last few months of summer will be BUSY for Hilltop Artists.

From our annual block party, to exhibitions, to our annual MOG Residency, there’s so many opportunities to get together and celebrate the creativity of our artists and community.

Check out all the events below, or click the button to the events page on our website.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.