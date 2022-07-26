All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

These last few months of summer will be BUSY for Hilltop Artists.

From our annual block party, to exhibitions, to our annual MOG Residency, there’s so many opportunities to get together and celebrate the creativity of our artists and community.

Check out all the events below, or click the button to the events page on our website.

July 28, 4:30 – 7 PM | GATHER Makers Market at the Tacoma Art Museum. Featured artists include Hilltop alums and friends Edgar Valentine, Samantha Scalise, David Rios, Ellye Sevier, Mary Patton, and Heather Cornelius.

July 30, 5 – 6 PM | Blown Away Watch Party with Trenton Quiocho & Minhi England at the Museum of Glass. Part of the Museum of Glass’s 20th anniversary celebration, check out the first ep of the current season of Blown Away and enjoy a Q&A with Hilltop Artist Trent and Hilltop friend Minhi. Find more details on our website.

August 2, 4 – 7 PM | Arts Night Out Block Party at Hilltop Heritage Middle School. Bring your friends and family and enjoy our annual community celebration of art, local nonprofits, food, and music!

August 5, 6 – 8 PM | Hilltop Artists exhibition opening at Bainbridge Arts & Crafts. This gallery exhibit on Bainbridge Island runs August 8 – 28 and features work by alumni Douglas Burgess, Daria Hembree, Jessica Hogan, David Rios, Luis Sanchez, Samantha Scalise, Tony Sorgenfrei, and Sasha Tepper-Stewart.

August 6, 1 – 2 PM | Artist Talk with Dr. Kimberly Keith at Bainbridge Arts & Crafts. Come in person or watch the livestream via Bainbridge Arts & Crafts’ FB and YouTube channels.

August 10 – 14 | Hilltop Artists residency at the Museum of Glass. See our artists work with the MOG team to create the spectacular centerpieces for our 2022 Better Futures Luncheon.