Lend a Hand at the U.S. Women’s Amateur – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

University Place residents who want to participate in another championship event at Chambers Bay may wish to volunteer at the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur from Aug. 8-14.

Over the course of the seven-day event, there are many ways interested volunteers can help. Organizers have indicated they could use up to 350 adults (18 and older) for the qualifying rounds on Aug. 8 and 9. There are also opportunities for volunteers ages 13-17, including on Aug. 10 and 11 during match play when organizers are looking for upwards of 80 junior volunteers to help out. Visit ChambersBayGolf.com to learn more about specific needs and to sign up.

The event’s semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 and the final 36-hole match will take place on Sun. Aug. 14.

This is not a ticketed event, but organizers expect it may attract up to 1,000 visitors to the area so please plan accordingly when traveling near Grandview Drive West and the Chambers Bay Golf Course entrance.