Pierce County social media post.

Help Pierce County Parks at the Kite Festival on August 6/7 at Chambers Bay in University Place. Ages 15+ are invited to volunteer for the event. Details: bit.ly/3OS8mXz Select a shift: 𝗔𝗨𝗚 𝟲: bit.ly/3AzJSy2, 𝗔𝗨𝗚 𝟳: bit.ly/3AzKdRk.