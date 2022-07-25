Colorful events happening in Pierce County Parks this August – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

Pierce County Parks are keeping things fun and colorful this summer! From festivals to a color run, August is jam packed with events in Pierce County Parks.

Kite Festival returns to Chambers Creek Regional Park

The Pierce County Parks Kite Festival is back and bigger than ever! The two-day event takes place Aug. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

Attendees of all ages and abilities can expect to enjoy kite demonstrations, family kite flying sessions, food trucks, and other fun activities. Each day 250 kites will be given away thanks to the Pierce County Kitefliers Association. Kite kits will also be available for purchase.

Admission costs $10 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance online. A limited number of tickets are available for each day of the event.

For more information, visit the Kite Festival website.

Chase the Rainbow with Pierce County Parks

Get colorful this summer with the Chase the Rainbow Run, presented by Pierce County Parks. The event will be held virtually from Aug. 26-28 and in person at Chambers Creek Regional Park on Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The virtual race option allows participants to do the 5K at their own pace and location of choice. Cost is $20 for all ages.

The in-person event features a pre-race group color throw in the Central Meadow in addition to a warmup led by Jazzercise. Attendees can enjoy photobooth opportunities, lawn games, and food trucks. The Chambers Creek Regional Park trail is fully paved and offers challenging hills. The 5K course is USATF-certified and chip timed. Cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for youth 12 and under.

Participants must pre-register online by Aug. 15. Each registration includes a race bib, keepsake medal, and sunglasses.

For more information, visit the Chase the Rainbow 5K website.

Food, music and classic cars: new summer festival coming to Spanaway Park

The new Spana’Jam Music, Food, and Classic Car Show presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is happening Saturday, Aug. 27, at Spanaway Regional Park in Spanaway.

This free community event kicks off with the 19th annual CARSTAR Hi-Tech Collision Classic Car & Truck Show, where car and truck enthusiasts can stroll through aisles of vintage vehicles, meet the owners, vote for their favorite vehicle, and visit vendors. Attendees will have their fill of food options to choose from in the Food Truck Alley while listening to live Sounds of Summer performances by local bands.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Spana’Jam website.