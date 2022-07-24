Pierce College Scholarship Scramble tees off Aug. 18 – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College Foundation’s 29th Annual Scholarship Scramble golf tournament is happening Aug. 18, 2022, at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont. Join us and help kick off Pierce College’s 55th year during a fun afternoon on the greens – all in the name of supporting students!

Registration is $150 per player, and includes greens fees, a golf cart, box lunch, player gift and admission to the festivities following the tournament, including an awards ceremony and raffle. The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

To date, past tournaments have raised more than $1.3 million for scholarships that provide the resources necessary for students to successfully pursue their educational and career goals.

“We’re looking forward to another fantastic afternoon of golf on a great course, as we show our support for students,” said Pierce College Foundation Executive Director Mike Wark. “The need is greater than ever to support scholarships that directly impact students and keep them on track toward reaching their educational goals.”

This tournament is sure to be a special event as the college enters its 55th year serving students, and the year our Chancellor Michele Johnson, Ph.D., will retire after a distinguished 45-year career at Pierce. Johnson has played in each and every one of our golf tournaments, and looks forward to seeing you on the course.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well, ranging from Tuition Champion ($250) to Hole Sponsor ($1,000). For more information and to register, visit our Foundation events web page.