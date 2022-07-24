Nightly ramp closures begin for Port of Tacoma Road to southbound I-5 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

Nighttime drivers who use the Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will want to plan for extra travel time.

Starting Monday, July 25, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 at night.

The ramp will close weeknights, Monday through Thursday, each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The closures are expected to be in place for approximately two months.

During the closure, drivers will detour using northbound I-5 to 54th Avenue exit and return to southbound I-5.

The nightly closures create a work zone for crews to remove soil from the old I-5 embankment.

In April, crews opened the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge to travelers. Throughout the project, the 1960’s era I-5 bridges over the Puyallup River have been removed as the new bridge was built. Removing the old embankments is part of that work. The soil is being re-used on the upcoming SR 167 Completion Project.

