Cooling Centers Information – The Suburban Times

Cooling Centers Information

City of Fircrest announcement.

This week, US National Weather Service Seattle is predicting a wave of hot weather to hit our region! ☀️

Our Fircrest Community Center has A/C and we welcome you to cool off inside. Our cooling center will be open from 8 am – 9 pm Monday thru Friday.

Here is more information on how to stay safe from TPCHD: www.tpchd.org/…/emergency-preparedness/keep-cool

LIST OF COOLING CENTERS:

Heat Wave Information  | Pierce County, WA – Official Website (piercecountywa.gov)

