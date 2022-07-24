Annual Preventative Road Maintenance Begins July 25 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The City’s Public Works staff will begin annual street chipsealing the week of July 25 in the areas indicated on this map. Sealcoating will be applied the following week. Please note that both of these processes require dry weather, so schedule adjustments may be necessary in case of rain.

Chipsealing is a process of preserving the structural integrity of existing roadways. A layer of asphalt oil and rock is placed over the existing road to seal the surface and provide a new wear surface. This prevents water from entering the base and causing deterioration, which prevents more extensive repairs/rebuilds. Chipsealing can extend a roadway’s service life by seven to 10 years.

A week after the chipseal is complete, staff will return to place a sealcoat oil mixture on the surface to fill voids and make the roadway slightly smoother by tamping down loose rocks created by the ­­chipseal.

Residents in the map area are reminded to plan accordingly for this work.