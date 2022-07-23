Tacoma Link closed August 1 to September 16 for construction – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

In order for construction crews to connect the existing Tacoma Link line to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension, the T Line will be shut down August 1 to September 16 at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Commerce Street. Crews will be connecting rails, systems and power, with round-the-clock and nighttime work as part of the construction activity.

Construction work will begin at the end of T Line service on Sunday, July 31. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1, and continue until 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16. During this time, free shuttle buses will serve all T Line stations between the Tacoma Dome and Theater District.

Riders should look for signs directing them to T Line Shuttle bus stops and for “T Line Closure” on the bus destination signage. During busy times, Tacoma Link employees will be available at the T Line Shuttle stops to direct and assist riders.

Shuttle buses will run on the same schedule as Tacoma Link.

Weekdays: Every 12 minutes midday (6:36 a.m.-8 p.m.) and every 24 minutes early morning (5-6:36 a.m.) and evening (8-10 p.m.)

Saturdays: Every 12 minutes all day (7:48 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Sundays: Every 24 minutes all day (9:48 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Riders should plan ahead and allow extra time for their trips.

Because the intersection of 9th Avenue and Commerce Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during this period, drivers should plan for alternative routes. Pedestrians should also be aware that they may need to detour around the construction area.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230.

For trip planning assistance or other questions, contact Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder North and Sounder South. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to www.soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.