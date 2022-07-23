Closures ahead for East 27th and East 28th streets in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

TACOMA – Tacoma residents who live or work near the intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street will want to plan for additional travel time starting July 27.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the intersections to finish paving and sidewalk work associated with the new East L Street bridge.

Crews will close the following locations:

East L Street at East 27th Street intersection will close around-the-clock from 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 to 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 31.

East L Street at East 28th Street intersection will close around-the-clock from 9 p.m. Friday, July 29 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

A signed detour will be in place. The new East L Street bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma. Crews anticipate opening the new bridge to travelers this summer.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.