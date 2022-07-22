Twisted Cider 5K is July 30 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Don’t forget that the inaugural Twisted Cider 5K run and walk will take place on Saturday, July 30 beginning at 8 a.m. when the 5k kicks off at the Curran Apple Orchard. The children’s (12 and under) 1K will begin at 9:15 a.m. and will be an out-and-back along Sound View Drive for walkers, stroller pushers, and anyone else who wants to participate in this part of the event with their kids.

Following the race, runners/walkers and their cheering fans are invited to the Curran Apple Orchard to enjoy apple cider and treats from the Manic Meatballs food truck. The band Moonyard, featuring Stan the Guitar Man, will provide live music and there will be select vendors on hand as well.

At this time of year, the trees will be full of a variety of ripe apples, but visitors should not pick them yet. They will be ready to go when the annual Cider Squeeze occurs this fall.

Please be sure to give the runners and walkers plenty of leeway as they wind their way around the area of Grandview Drive from the Orchard over to Sound View Drive. Plan your travels accordingly by viewing the race map here.