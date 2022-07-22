 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

All of our COVID-19 vaccine events have doses for kids as young as 6 months old. But there are other places you can find the vaccine. Kirk’s Pharmacy has given more than 33,000 doses. Kirk and his son Andrew were given a certificate of appreciation at our June 15 Board of Health meeting.

“Hopefully we can provide access to the younger ones whose parents are concerned with keeping them safe,” Kirk Heinz said.

Read more about their work in this Your Reliable Source blog.

As of July 16, 67.9% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.3% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,645,900 doses to Pierce County residents and 621,400 completed their primary series, and 231,200 residents are up to date.

Last week:

  • We administered 4,800 doses.
  • We administered 800 first doses.
  • An average of 680 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 5-11: 9.3%
  • 12-17: 21.0%
  • 18-19: 28.3%
  • 20-34: 26.2%
  • 35-49: 37.0%
  • 50-64: 16.0%
  • 65-79: 33.1%
  • 80 and older: 38.0%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

