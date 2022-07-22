 Need a helmet or life jacket? – The Suburban Times

Need a helmet or life jacket?

West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post.

Come see us on Saturday at SummerFEST! We have custom-fit helmets ($11) and life jackets ($15) and lots of fun things to do! See you this Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park.

