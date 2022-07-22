Need a helmet or life jacket? – The Suburban Times

Need a helmet or life jacket? July 22, 2022 · Leave a Comment · West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. Come see us on Saturday at SummerFEST! We have custom-fit helmets ($11) and life jackets ($15) and lots of fun things to do! See you this Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park. Need a helmet or life jacket? Come see us on Saturday at SummerFEST! We have custom-fit helmets ($11) and life jackets ($15) and lots of fun things to do! See you this Saturday at Fort Steilacoom Park. pic.twitter.com/6n3e6HKFUf— West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) July 21, 2022
Leave a Reply