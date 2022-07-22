Local Shelter Partners with Best Friends for National Adoption Weekend – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet from July 22-24.

“We have many adoptable dogs, cats, and critters here at the shelter and in foster homes. So, we’re excited to partner with Best Friends to help find them forever homes this weekend,” said Lindsey Heaney, communications manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. More information found at www.bestfriends.org/no-kill-2025/animal-shelter-statistics.

As shelters continue to fill up with adoptable pets this summer, often exceeding their capacities, Best Friends and its participating partners have put together an adoption event to address the urgency, with more than 530 shelters, including the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, offering reduced or waived fees.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

Not looking to adopt? The shelter is always looking for fosters to provide shelter pets with a temporary home. More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.