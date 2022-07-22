Informational Meeting Scheduled About Potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 on ZOOM to provide information about a potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.

Meeting details are available at cityoftacoma.org/MoratoriumSTGPD.

The Tacoma City Council adopted Amended Substitute Resolution No. 40985 on June 28, 2022, directing the Tacoma Planning Commission to develop findings of fact and recommendations as to whether a moratorium on heavy industrial uses and storage of hazardous materials is warranted within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.

The Commission is requested to provide a recommendation within 60 days of the Council Resolution.

In addition, this subject will be on the Planning Commission’s agendas for the meetings of July 20, August 3, and August 17. Written comments on this subject can be provided to the Planning Commission prior to 12 p.m. on the day of each meeting, via e-mail to planning@cityoftacoma.org. To attend the Commission’s meetings or to review agendas, please visit Planning Commission Agendas.

More information about Planning and development Services Department, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.