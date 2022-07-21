Pierce County Trails Day — Free Active Recreation Events & Bus Rides Saturday, July 30 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce the 6th annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 30, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails of all types.

“In cooperation and coordination with various agencies and organizations, we have planned free events across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, walks, runs, family-friendly guided tours, trail maintenance, and even skateboarding,” said Larry Leveen, executive director of ForeverGreen Trails.

Most activities are hosted by a leader, though many are self-guided, allowing people to enjoy them whenever they want, not just on Trails Day itself.

Pierce Transit and Pierce County Councilmember Jani Hitchen of District 6 have partnered with ForeverGreen Trails to break down barriers to accessing parks and trails. On Trails Day, rides on Pierce Transit buses, SHUTTLE paratransit, and Runner on-demand transportation will be fare-free, with the goal of helping people more easily access Trails Day events, or their local trails or parks.

“I began talking with ForeverGreen Trails, our Parks Department and Pierce Transit months ago about reducing barriers to access our fantastic green spaces in Pierce County,” said Councilmember Hitchen. “This is an opportunity to provide anyone in the Pierce Transit area a free ride to many of our green spaces. Getting outside and trying new things is important to our physical and mental health.”

Pierce Trips is highlighting transit connections this Trails Day, with a photo contest for those who take the bus to a Trails Day activity or to access active recreation in a park or trail on their own. Participants posting photos of their journey to Facebook or Twitter with the hashtags #transit2trails and #trailsday and tag @PierceTrips will be entered in a prize drawing.

“Trails represent some of the most affordable ways for people of all ages, abilities, and income levels to lead healthy, active lifestyles,” Leveen added. “Trails Day helps give everyone a reason to go outside and get some exercise or help care for our natural areas and parks and trails. It’s easy. Just find an activity that looks interesting and show up — the rest is taken care of for you.”

Below is a snapshot of some Trails Day activities to look forward to:

Details about all of the Trails Day activities, transit-to-trails resources, and the photo contest can be found on ForeverGreen’s website atforevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day.

How to get to trails

Pierce Transit buses can take trail enthusiasts to within a quarter mile or closer of many popular trails in Pierce County. Below are some ways to plan your trip.

ForeverGreen Trails offers a Regional Trail Map featuring Pierce County Trails Day activity locations, bus routes and stops.

Visit the Pierce Transit Trails & Transit webpage or use the Pierce Transit Trip Planner tool.

Plan your trip by using Pierce Trips.

Check out Pierce County’s Park Finder map to find parks and trails in your community.

About ForeverGreen Trails

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization based in Tacoma, WA, and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, the organization supports a system of trails throughout our region via education, advocacy, promotion, collaboration, and stewardship.