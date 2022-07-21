Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw more COVID-19 outbreaks and fewer associated cases this week compared to last. We closed some larger outbreaks.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 107 outbreaks with 949 cases, an 11% increase in the number of outbreaks and a slight decrease in associated cases from last week.

We closed 3 larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and added no new ones.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: