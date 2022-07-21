Lakewood SummerFEST returns Saturday, July 23 at Fort Steilacoom Park – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

The city of Lakewood is excited to celebrate its largest event of the year this Saturday, July 23 with the return of Lakewood SummerFEST.

This fan-favorite festival has it all: More than 40 food trucks and vendors, children’s activities and entertainment, a celebration of cultures from around the world with performances on the Lakewood Sister Cities International Festival Stage, live music and performances on the Main Stage throughout the day, a beer garden, car show, circus acts, extreme trampoline shows, motocross stunts, lighted drone show at night, hot air balloon glow, and fire dancer show.

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the opening ceremony on the Main Stage and continue throughout the day. Parents looking to wear their children out for nap time won’t want to miss “The Not-Its”, a kid-friendly rock band that pumps up its crowds with up-tempo tunes and gives children their first “rock show” experience. They’ll take the Main Stage at 11:30 a.m.

Crowd favorite from Lakewood’s 2019 SummerFEST “Chapter 5” will perform at 1 p.m. providing an R&B/Soul vibe, followed by “The Dusty 45s” at 2:30 p.m. Eagles tribute band “Eagle Eyes” takes the stage at 4 p.m., followed by “The Infinity Project” at 6:15 p.m. and finally at 8:15 p.m. “Kalimba & The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire”.

Car enthusiasts can stroll through rows of cars – and even consider bringing their own vehicle to show off. With $20 cash at the entrance, people display. Cars must arrive between 6:30 and 10 a.m. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Must-see experiences this year include the Museum of Glass traveling “The Hot Shop” where the Hot Shop Team, demonstrates the fascinating process of creating works of art from molten glass – with the opportunity for viewers to give it a try.

The evening will conclude with fire dancing on the International Festival Stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by an aerial drone show at 9:15 p.m. and balloon glow by Seattle Ballooning.

Find a full listing of events, as well as vendor information online at cityoflakewood.us/summerfest.