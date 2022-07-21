 Clover Park High School Class of 1961 – 61st Reunion – The Suburban Times

Clover Park High School Class of 1961 – 61st Reunion

Submitted by Pat Price.

Register for the reunion on the RSVP page of our website: www.cloverpark1961.com.

The reunion consists of three events on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.

Golf Tournament

Friday, September 9 at 10 am at the Oakbrook Gold Club, 8102 Zircon Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

Chris (McEachron) Hanson has arranged for a tournament with a minimum of 4 groups of 4 golfers each. The cost is $73/person, payable at the golf pro shop; that includes a golf cart and 18 holes of golf.

Renunion Luncheon

Saturday, September 10 (1-4 pm) at The Adriatic at Oakbrook, 8102 Zircon Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

The buffet meal includes Adriatic Lasagna and Penne with Chicken & Garlic Cream Sauce. The cost is $75/person. Attire is “smart casual.”

No-Host Pub Food & Beer

Saturday, September 10 (6-9 pm) at Foley’s Sports Bar & Grill, 7108 Lakewood Drive W, Lakewood, WA 98467.

