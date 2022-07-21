Be Enchanted by “Encanto” at Movie Night in the Park – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Enjoy the return of a beloved family tradition in U.P. on Saturday, Aug. 6 when Movie in the Park returns to Cirque Park. The fun will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Disney movie “Encanto” will be the evening’s feature film and is sure to inspire lots of sing-alongs from loyal fans as they re-live the story of Mirabel Madrigal and her family in the charmed place called Encanto.

Prior to the movie, which will begin at dusk, there will be magicians and movie characters from MAGIC in the PNW, a bounce house, children’s activities and free dance lessons courtesy of the Arthur Murray School of Dance.

Grab a picnic blanket and/or low-profile chairs and make an evening of it with dinner from the Ruca food truck, which provides authentic Mexican/Island infusion fare, and dessert from Bliss Small Batch Creamery.

Settle in early and make it an evening of memorable family fun in U.P.