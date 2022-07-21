Applicants Sought for Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is looking for applicants with a background working in human resources management to fill a position on the Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries. This position is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries determines the compensation of the Mayor and Council Members. The Commission meets quarterly in one or more regular or special meetings to carry out its duties.

The Commission is comprised of seven members appointed as follows: Five of the seven Commission members shall be selected by lot by the County Auditor from among those registered Tacoma voters eligible to vote at the time the persons are selected for appointment to the Commission. One member is selected from each of the City’s Council districts. The remaining two of the seven Commission members must be residents of the City of Tacoma and shall be appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council. One person shall have experience in human resource management. The second person shall have experience in the legal profession.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community. In an ongoing effort to reflect Tacoma’s diversity, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

For additional information on the Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries, please visit this page. You can also contact Assistant Human Resources Director Kari Louie at (253) 591-5419 or klouie@cityoftacoma.org.

Applications are due by end of day August 16, 2022, and may be submitted via email to Monica Rutledge at mrutledge@cityoftacoma.org or sent USPS to the following address:



Human Resources Department

Attn: Monica Rutledge

747 Market Street, Rm 1420

Tacoma, WA 98402

To apply, please download the application and email the completed application to Monica Rutledge at mrutledge@cityoftacoma.org. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format or to submit additional documents, please contact Monica Rutledge, Human Resources Department, at (253) 591-5469 or mrutledge@cityoftacoma.org.