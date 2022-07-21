Accident on Marine View Dr, Taylor Way Thursday afternoon – The Suburban Times

Accident on Marine View Dr, Taylor Way Thursday afternoon July 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Tacoma Fire social media post. Firefighters are on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on Marine View Dr & Taylor Way. Crew are assessing for injuries. An alternate route is advised. Firefighters are on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on Marine View Dr & Taylor Way. Crew are assessing for injuries. An alternate route is advised. pic.twitter.com/fmn640c4f0— Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 21, 2022
