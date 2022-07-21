 Accident on Marine View Dr, Taylor Way Thursday afternoon – The Suburban Times

Accident on Marine View Dr, Taylor Way Thursday afternoon

Tacoma Fire social media post.

Firefighters are on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on Marine View Dr & Taylor Way. Crew are assessing for injuries. An alternate route is advised.

