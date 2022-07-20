Weekly Construction Update: July 19 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

July 19th Update (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times). Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Along various locations along the project area:

Daytime and nighttime electrical testing and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week. During this construction activity the contractor will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Daytime tree trimming and removal will be occurring at various locations along the alignment. During this construction activity the contractor will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound closure of Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1 st between N. Broadway St. and 705

between N. Broadway St. and 705 Starting on July 31st at 6pm, the contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 16th. Traffic detours will be in place with crosswalk and pedestrian access closures at the intersection of 9th and Commerce St. The construction work includes utility relocation, systems installations, installing track slab, roadway restoration and pedestrian ramps. This work also relocates the Theatre District Station to what is now the Commerce Street Station (the current Commerce Street Station will be renamed Theater District Station and be in operation after the cut-over). Throughout the entire duration of the T-line closure, there will be a bus shuttle providing transit service in the corridor, similar to what occurred for the T-line closure last summer.

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Westbound North 1 st Street westbound closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed July 5 th to July 20 th .

Street westbound closure between N. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed July 5 to July 20 . Eastbound North 1 st Street eastbound closure between. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed July 21 st to July 27thth

Street eastbound closure between. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed July 21 to July 27thth N 2 nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but the contractor will return at a later date.

Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but the contractor will return at a later date. Southbound I Street closure at Division is scheduled to start on July 20 th . This work will be completed during the weekdays and weekends.

. This work will be completed during the weekdays and weekends. Future street closures: N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1 st Street work which includes the restoration of all 4 corners work. Crews may be in the area to perform prep work at various times before the restoration starts. When this work restarts only one crosswalk is to be closed at a given time. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require future directional closures of N. Tacoma Ave. Division and MLK Jr. Way full intersection closure is scheduled to start on August 17 th .



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: