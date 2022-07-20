Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Pierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s medium COVID-19 community level. CDC updates its community levels every Thursday afternoon.

At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Get tested if you have symptoms. Find testing locations and resources at tpchd.org/gettested.

On July 18, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 221.5 for July 3-9, which is:

Not a significant change from the last 7-day period (date range: June 26-July 2).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 6.8 for June July 3-9, which is:

22.8% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range June 26-July 2).

We confirmed 1,566 cases of COVID-19 for July 10-16 and 9 deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.

A woman in her 90s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 90s from Southwest Pierce.

A man in his 60s from South Hill.

A woman in her 60s from South Pierce.

A woman in her 60s from South Hill.

A woman in her 40s from Lake Tapps- Sumner.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from Graham.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 210,493 cases and 1,402 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 16 is 224.

In the last 2 weeks:

12.2% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.4% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22.8% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

39.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

