Curran Orchard Summer Concerts continues July 21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

July 21 Maia Santell and House Blend are known around the Northwest as a premier dance band. They perform swing, jump blues, big band, rhythm and blues, latin, variety, jazz 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. They are sure to connect with the audience with their wide variety of tempos, rhythms, and styles for swing and ballroom.

August 4 Clave con Jazz is a five piece Latin jazz ensemble comprised of bass piano drums congas and a singer. The band plays Latin and Brazilian jazz. It’s not everyday that you get to hear these ultra groovy 1960’s Brazilian chord progressions and syncopated beats.

August 18 Joint Base Lewis McChord New Orleans Brass Band (1Corp Army Band) will play the final concert of the season. This concert should not be missed for its upbeat and funky brassy goodness. Always ready and willing to play for our community this band is sure not to disappoint.

Thanks to the City of University Place and CORE for making the concerts happen. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.