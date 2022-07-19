Construction begins on the SR 167 Completion Project from I-5 in Fife to the Port of Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

FIFE – For two nights next week, drivers traveling overnight on Interstate 5 through Fife will need to plan for delays or alternate routes while crews set up a work zone and install temporary striping on I-5 for the next stage of the SR 167 Completion Project.

On July 8, WSDOT and local partners broke ground on the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway project (Stage 1b) between I-5 in Fife and State Route 509 near the Port of Tacoma. Two weeks later, construction is underway with crews setting up the work zone along I-5 between Wapato Way East and Porter Way in Fife.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25 crews will close four of the five northbound lanes on I-5 followed by the 54th Avenue East northbound on-ramp at 10 p.m. The lanes and ramp will reopen at 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 26. At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday crews will repeat this work on southbound I-5, opening by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Drivers are advised to slow down in the work zones and obey all traffic control directions.

Reduced lane widths and a speed advisory will be in place while crews work to replace the bridge over Hylebos Creek.

As part of the project, crews working for WSDOT will re-route Hylebos Creek to improve the floodplain surrounding this section of I-5 in Fife that often experiences over-the-highway flooding during storms.