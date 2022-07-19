Connected CARE Program with Karen Gilbert coming to Lakewood United – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood Fire and Rescue is implementing a new program that will change and improve our EMS service. “Connected CARE program” (CARE being an acronym for Community Access, Referral and Education). People struggling with a variety of challenges such as mental illness, substance abuse, homelessness, etc. contact 9-1-1 for assistance, yet the fire department and an emergency room aren’t the best solution for the situation. The goal of the Connected CARE program is to assist these people in finding the correct community resources, so they can move away from using 9-1-1 and access appropriate assistance for their specific needs.

Karen R. Gilbert RN, BSN will be our guest speaker covering this and other very important topic.

Time: Thursday, June 21 starting promptly at 7:30 AM and ending at 8:30 AM

Location: The event room at Bur’s Restaurant or virtual by Zoom (see details below)

Topics: Following is a sample of what will be covered.

What is Connected CARE program and why it is a good thing for Lakewood area?

What can we expect in the change to our 911 system?

Are there other local fire department using Connected CARE and how is it working.

What is the cost to Lakewood residents?

Lakewood United is a 501c6 non-profit helping citizen’s stay informed with facts. You do not have to be a member to attend this meeting,

If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

Bur’s Restaurant is located at: 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com