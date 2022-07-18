Gottfried and Mary Fuchs Foundation awards grant to Making a Difference Foundation – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $1,000 from The Gottfried and Mary Fuchs Foundation for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks and then be given way to individuals and families most in need.

Making A Difference Foundation’s vision for the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food and doing so with respect and divinity to all. We work to provide a wide array of food choices so people get to choose the food that will best suit their needs, and all food is provided for free; there is never a fee to access our food bank or our services. The food bank is available to anyone in need, whether it is individuals, families with children and youth, elderly disabled, veterans, the homeless, or people within BIPOC and immigrant communities.

Over the course of the pandemic, and now with the rise in inflation, food and other basic necessities have doubled which has hit struggling families the hardest. As of June 2022, Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is serving 59,000 people with over one million pounds of food PER MONTH. Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said about the grant, “charitable donations from funders like The Gottfried and Mary Fuchs Foundation are making a big difference during an unsettling time. A gift such as this will help us provide enough food for 5,000 meals in local households.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank serves the Eastside Tacoma area with onsite food and food box delivery throughout Pierce and South King Counties. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Gottfried and Mary Fuchs Foundation is an independent non-profit organization located in Phoenix, Arizona. The foundation, which was established in 1960, provides grants that support charitable, educational, or cultural endeavors in Pierce County, Washington. MUFG Union Bank acts as a trustee of the foundation.