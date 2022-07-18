Author Talk with Dr. Marcia Chatelain Aug. 3 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Dr. Marcia Chatelain set out to answer the question of how fast-food restaurants so thoroughly saturate black neighborhoods. McDonald’s has often been blamed for the rising rates of obesity and diabetes among black Americans. In Franchise, Chatelain uncovers a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists, and civil rights leaders, who–in the troubled years after King’s assassination–believed they found an economic answer to the problem of racial inequality.

The Puyallup Library will host an Author Talk with Historian and Pulitzer Prize Winner Dr. Marcia Chatelain online on August 3 and 11 am. Please register to receive the Zoom link.