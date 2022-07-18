Applications Due August 5, 2022 for Resident Member Position on Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System (TERS) is seeking applications for the Resident Member position on the TERS Board. Applications are due August 5, 2022. This is a three-year volunteer position, with an opportunity to be reappointed, for a Tacoma resident who is not employed by the City of Tacoma.

TERS Board members are responsible for maintaining the financial health of the system and high quality service to its participants. Board members are expected to carry out their duties with the highest degree of integrity, diligence and commitment. Board meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at either 10 AM or 1 PM at the Tacoma Public Utilities building or in an online format.

A defined benefit plan providing retirement benefits to City of Tacoma employees, TERS serves about 3,000 active members and 3,000 deferred and retired members. As of July 2022, TERS had approximately $2 billion in invested assets. Retirement benefits are funded by employer and member contributions, as well as investment earnings.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diversity. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

The TERS Board member application form, submission instructions and details on the TERS plan, are available at cityoftacoma.org/retirement. Questions, as well as requests to receive or send information in alternate formats, may be directed to Retirement Director Tim Allen at tallen@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 502-8200.

Finalists can expect to be notified by 5 PM on August 8, 2022 and must be available for an interview with the TERS Board on August 11, 2022, between 11 AM and 2 PM.