Academy Graduation – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On July 14, we had the privilege of seeing two of our new recruits graduate from the Washington State Academy! Deputy Burbach and Deputy Alexandruk will now head off to field training where they will hone their skills they learned in the academy. They will be partnered up with several different Field Training Deputies for the next few months and they will work different shifts and assignments throughout the county. It is an exciting step in a great career at the Sheriff’s Department.

Also, can anyone tell how excited Chief Lundborg is to see these guys graduate?