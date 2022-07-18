 Academy Graduation – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Academy Graduation

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On July 14, we had the privilege of seeing two of our new recruits graduate from the Washington State Academy! Deputy Burbach and Deputy Alexandruk will now head off to field training where they will hone their skills they learned in the academy.  They will be partnered up with several different Field Training Deputies for the next few months and they will work different shifts and assignments throughout the county. It is an exciting step in a great career at the Sheriff’s Department.

Also, can anyone tell how excited Chief Lundborg is to see these guys graduate?

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.