Coffee, Cookies and Conversation at LASA – The Suburban Times

Submitted by J Hutchins.

LASA will host a coffee hour each month and invite friends (Houses of Worship, civic clubs, interested individuals, business, local government) to join in informal conversations on topics impacting the community we serve. Together we may come up with some creative ideas on how to deal with issues that impact all of us. We may not have answers, but we can start by asking the right questions.

Our mission is to prevent homelessness and recurrent homelessness so we will plan on conversations impacting those living on the street and/or people who are afraid of losing their housing. This month’s subject:

What can we do for the growing number of people on the street?

WHERE: The conversation will take place at LASA, LASA is located at 8956 Gravelly Lake Dr SW/ LASA Board Room

WHEN: Thursday, July 28 at 2:00; coffee and conversation with a tour of the Center available for those who want to stay a few minutes after our conversation.

HOW: RSVP to 253 581-8689. We appreciate an RSVP to help us plan, although Walk in’s will be welcome.