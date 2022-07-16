Strickland Protects Access to Reproductive Health Care – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On July 15, the House passed H.R. 8297, the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act of 2022, introduced by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10),Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), and Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08). This bill protects the rights of Americans to travel to another state for reproductive health care.

“The House has reaffirmed a constitutional right – that no one can take away a woman’s ability to travel,” said Strickland. “I urge the Senate to pass this essential bill to protect women’s freedoms and secure fundamental rights that are under threat from Republican men across the nation.”

The Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act makes clear that individuals crossing state lines seeking safe and legal reproductive health care, those traveling with them, or those providing safe and legal reproductive health care are protected from receiving criminal punishment. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States protects the right to travel between states.

Read the text of the bill here.