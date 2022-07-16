MultiCare Partners with Zipline to Launch Drone Deliveries to Hospitals, Labs and Doctors’ Offices – The Suburban Times

MultiCare press release.

MultiCare Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare organization in Washington, and Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, on July 14 announced a partnership to launch the state’s first commercial drone deliveries. Zipline’s electric, autonomous aircraft will deliver a range of medical products throughout MultiCare’s network of facilities, including hospitals, laboratories and doctors’ offices.

MultiCare will first use Zipline’s instant delivery solution to serve facilities in the Tacoma area. The drones will deliver various medical supplies including lab samples, medications and test kits. The goal of the partnership is to create a faster, on-demand delivery model for MultiCare’s providers and improve the patient experience.

“Making sure our providers have what they need, when they need it, is a critical part of providing affordable and accessible care to patients,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare. “We are always looking for like-minded partners who can help us improve the care we provide to the communities we serve in a sustainable and reliable way.”

The World Economic Forum reported urban last-mile delivery will result in a significant increase in emissions and traffic congestion if unchecked. Zipline’s electric fleet is the sustainable solution to increase healthcare access and convenience, reducing street congestion and cutting emissions by upwards of 96% when compared to standard modes of transport.

Zipline and MultiCare intend to begin deliveries in 2024 pending regulatory approvals and will serve Pacific Northwest constituents over the next two years.

“Our instant delivery solution helps doctors create a better experience for their patients; no delays, missed appointments or unnecessary stress and hassle. At the same time, the healthcare system grows stronger, more reliable and more efficient,” said Keller Rinaudo, co-founder and CEO of Zipline, “In many parts of the world, this solution is an integral, routine part of healthcare, and we’re proud to partner with MultiCare to bring the same standard to Washington.”

MultiCare joins a growing group of healthcare organizations adopting Zipline’s instant logistics system. Zipline has flown over 24 million miles and made more than 335,000 deliveries in operations that span the United States, Japan, Rwanda and Ghana. The company has partnerships with Walmart and Toyota Tsusho, as well as government agencies and healthcare organizations around the world. Today, on average, Zipline makes a delivery once every four minutes. To learn more about instant logistics in healthcare, visit www.flyzipline.com.