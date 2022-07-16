Kilmer Votes to Provide Benefits & Health Care to Toxic-Exposed Veterans – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On July 14, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support the Honoring our PACT Act – bipartisan legislation he co-sponsored to provide access to benefits and health care for toxic-exposed veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Nationwide, it has been estimated that up to 3.5 million veterans deployed post-9/11 were exposed to toxic substances during their service. However, the VA has denied nearly 75 percent of burn pit-related disability claims. Veterans advocates point out that this means that ill veterans have been denied the benefits and care they have earned – leaving them with disability and medical bills.

“We have a duty to protect the health and safety of all servicemembers and ensure that veterans have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve. If you have served our country, the federal government should have your back. You shouldn’t need to jump through hoops to get health care — especially if the reason you need care is because of your service,” said Rep. Kilmer. “From Bremerton to Ocean Shores, Tacoma to Port Angeles, I’ve spoken with veterans in our region who are now dealing with severe health consequences after toxic exposure during their service. That’s why I voted to support bipartisan legislation to ensure that toxic-exposed veterans finally receive the top-notch care and benefits they have earned.”

The Honoring our PACT Act will take a number of steps to support veterans, including:

Providing priority health care for over 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans

for over 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans Providing extension of combat eligibility for health care from 5 to 10 years with a one-year open enrollment period for those veterans who missed their window.

for health care from 5 to 10 years with a one-year open enrollment period for those veterans who missed their window. Streamlining VA’s review process for establishing toxic exposure presumptions

for establishing toxic exposure presumptions Conceding exposure to airborne hazards/burn pits based on locations & dates of service

based on locations & dates of service Establishing a presumption of service connection for 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers related to burn pits/airborne hazards exposure

Commissioning studies related to incidents of cancer among veterans, health trends of Post 9/11 veterans and feasibility of providing healthcare to dependents of veterans

related to incidents of cancer among veterans, health trends of Post 9/11 veterans and feasibility of providing healthcare to dependents of veterans Expanding coverage for agent orange exposed veterans to those who served in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia

veterans to those who served in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia Requiring VA to conduct outreach and provide resources to toxic exposed veterans

The Honoring Our PACT Act has the support of 42 Veterans Service Organizations, the Biden-Harris Administration, and advocates Jon Stewart and John Feal.