DuPont Police honors JBLM with Military, Veteran Support Vehicle – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont press release.

The DuPont Police Department (DPD) is dedicating one of its new police vehicles as part of their ongoing military and veteran outreach and support efforts. The official rollout will take place during a private ceremony on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Garrison Headquarters with leadership from JBLM in attendance.

In addition to its special camouflage-style markings, the messaging on this police car honors the military community that lives, works and visits the City of DuPont. It will also feature “22 Is Too Many” and the Veteran’s Administration (VA) Military Crisis Line phone and text numbers. The slogan “22 Is Too Many” has been used to describe the tragic trend of military and veteran suicides within the United States.

“We are situated adjacent to the west coast’s largest military installation and have the privilege of serving service members, veterans and their families in DuPont,” says DuPont Police Chief Doug Newman. “Police cars are usually the most frequently visible representatives of the cities they operate in. They can be rolling billboards for what a department and a city stand for. Numerous police agencies use their vehicles for recruiting or special community efforts to express the identity of their organizations. This vehicle represents DPD’s identity: Proudly serving a community of our nation’s defenders.”

An Iraq War veteran himself, Chief Newman pointed out the unique demands of military service. “Military families deal with the same life stressors other families experience, with the additional burdens of extended separations from worldwide deployments and starting over in new communities every few years. These challenges are compounded when you consider veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat operations may still be dealing with trauma as a result of their service. Our goal is to honor them, while bringing attention to resources that can support those who may need it.”

Chief Newman said the car is a result of the close relationship that DuPont and its police department enjoys with JBLM. “Lieutenant General Xavier Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps, is truly the best partner we could ask for. The care he has for his Soldiers and their families is abundantly apparent. In addition, we couldn’t ask for better public safety counterparts than the 42nd Military Police Brigade, under the exemplary leadership of Colonel Robert McNellis. Colonel McNellis, Chief of JBLM Police Robert Miller, and the rest of the JBLM public safety team has been instrumental in getting this, and numerous other projects of mutual community support, off the ground.”

The new car, which was originally planned to have standard “POLICE” graphics and decals as part of the City’s normal vehicle replacement process, is a fully functioning police vehicle. It will be issued to DuPont Police Department Sergeant, and military veteran, Tom Adkins. Sergeant Adkins has served with the DuPont Police Department for 19 years. Prior to becoming a civilian law enforcement officer, Sergeant Adkins served eight years on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. The car will be patrolling DuPont as part of their regular fleet for maximum community exposure.

If you or anyone you know is a veteran or a loved one in the need of support, you can contact Veteran’s Administration crisis support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect: www.veteranscrisisline.net, call 1-800-273-8285, or text 838255.

For more information on the DuPont Police Department’s military and veteran outreach and support efforts, please visit: www.dupontwa.gov/607/Military-Outreach-Support