Survival = A Bottle of Water, Band aids, and a Gas Card – The Suburban Times

Having a choice is not always part of the deal

When it’s cold outside, people living in tents need something to warm them up. When it’s hot outside, people living on the streets need to cool off. Living in your car or in a tent is not a first choice for most people, but having a choice is not always part of the deal for people trying to just get by.

I know Tracy Peacock from the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. I’ve known Richard since the 1970s. I love what Tracy has done with her efforts at St. Vinnies. Free backpacks for people involved both Tracy and Richard and included many small items including a blanket and other useful additions. As the weather changed to warmer, Richard began asking people for donations like bottles of water. Now, when I buy a package of twenty-four bottles of water I buy an extra twenty-four and drop the package off for Richard to deliver.

Richard gets out and visits the camps across Pierce County and keeps track of the small items that people need. Even just a package of Band aids is often appreciated. Tracy helps when people come to the St. Vinnies. Tracy has provided assistance for rent and utilities as well as sometimes covering the cost of a motel for families.

Right now, a gas card is a godsend to many people. Richard says “I wish you could see how much people appreciate an unexpected favor, a bottle of water but oh my god, a gas card lights people up! It’s one less problem for the day that has to be solved.”

St. Vinnies and their Homeless Prevention & Basic Needs Program – “We help those struggling to pay for basic needs such as rent, utilities, gas cards, grocery gift cards, emergency motel vouchers and so much more.” – svdptacoma.org/donate