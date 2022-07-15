AMVETS Networking & Hiring Event July 25 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by AMVETS.

The AMVETS Veterans Hiring Event (July 25 at AMVETS Post 1, 5715 South Tyler St, Tacoma WA 98409) provides you with an unparalleled opportunity to quickly connect face to face with a multitude of local employers in a single day! Our extensive marketing efforts and solid reputation have supported job seekers with instant and fun networking opportunities which have successfully strengthened our local business community over the years.

Attend the JOB FAIR and meet 60+ employers that have 500+ job openings! Be ready to process an application and/or interview on the day of the Event.** Bring your resume. There are jobs for everyone! Don`t miss this opportunity!

The AMVETS Post 1 continues to have a rich tradition of staging one of the best hiring events up & down the I-5 corridor. We hope you will join us for the festivities. This is a worthwhile event for you to network with employers and other Pierce, King, and Thurston County businesses. This JOB FAIR is FREE and OPEN to the PUBLIC. *Veterans and eligible spouses will have preference the first hour*.

Featured Jobs available at the JOB FAIR are Store Managers, IT & Web Development, Warehouse Supervisors, Software Engineers, Assemblers, Drivers, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), LPN, RN, Material Handlers, Warehouse Workers, Intake Specialist, Law Enforcement, Administrative Assistants, General Labor, Store Associates, Forklift Operators, Customer Service Specialists, Project Management, Social Workers, Financial and Clerical position, House Keepers, Caregivers, and many others.

Featured Employers:

• Boeing

• Global Connections to Employment

• United States Postal Service

• TSA

• Hughes Group

• DSHS

• Pierce Transit

• City of Tacoma

• Craft and Technical Solutions

• Tacoma Police Department

• Thermatech Northwest/Alliance Environmental Group

• Associated Materials

• Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

• Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

• and more!