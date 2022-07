City of Lakewood announcement.

Be part of an annual tradition in Lakewood. Volunteers will assist with vendor set up 6:30am-11am, July 23, at Fort Steilacoom Park. Training will be provided by July 20 or earlier.

Interested? Email: smartinez@cityoflakewood.us and include in the subject line: SummerFEST Volunteer. Include name and cell number.

Volunteers make it happen, thank you.

See the exciting schedule at cityoflakewood.us/summerfest/