UW Tacoma Increases Access to Leadership Courses for South Sound Community – The Suburban Times

University of Washington Tacoma press release.

After an almost three-year hiatus, the UW Tacoma Professional Development Center (PDC) is proud to announce the launch of a redesigned and refreshed suite ofleadership programming in fall 2022. The new program is designed with options for a full certificate in leadership as well as stand-alone courses and workshops. Unlikemany leadership programs in the South Sound, the Certificate in Leadership Essentials has no application, requires no recommendations or nominations and does not need to be taken in a specific order.

“As part of the community it is our mission to help people and organizations grow their capacity,” notes Christopher Cellars, PDC Executive Director. “We also believe thatyou can be a leader in any role, which makes it important to provide this educational opportunity to the widest possible audience.”

The courses will be taught by experienced practitioners from across Washington, with a particular emphasis on practitioners in the South Sound. Instructors have a broad range of experience including running their own private consulting firms, holding positions in schools and tribal governments, and working with small teams in public agencies as well as executive teams of massive corporations.

“Effective leaders improve morale, boost engagement, build connectedness, inspire confidence and create a positive culture,” notes Saralyn Smith, program developmentmanager at the PDC. “The ripple effects of positive leadership can be far-reaching and long-lasting.”

Certificate in Leadership Essentials

The centerpiece of the new program is the Certificate in Leadership Essentials. The recommended pathway through the program includes four core courses which are supplemented by another 21 hours of learning through additional PDC offerings. Each core course includes a diversity, equity and inclusion component, reflecting the need to bring an equity lens to every aspect of leadership.

Leadership Workshops and Webinars

The PDC will also be offering a range of workshops and webinars focused on different aspects of leadership. Working professionals will be able to address a single pressing workplace need or pursue a smaller set of courses to focus on a specific situation. These offerings will enhance the skills students learn in other PDC programs, such as Project Management and Lean Six Sigma.