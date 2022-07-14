PSE Cable Work on Forest Green Blvd July-August, 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puget Sound Energy will be replacing and restoring their electric cable lines along Forest Green Blvd starting July 12, 2022. From 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays, contractors will close sidewalk and road sections to perform work. Please see the below map, which highlights the areas that will be impacted. The cable remediation project includes trenching and stubbing into streets and sidewalks as well as grind and overlay of sections on Forest Green Blvd. Work is expected to continue for six weeks, and will include new sidewalk panels and street overlays once completed.

One lane of traffic will be open while work is being performed. Please drive carefully and obey flagger commands. Morning and evening commuters who use Forest Green Blvd are advised to use alternate routes and plan ahead. Work may cause some noise impacts to neighborhood areas. For questions and more information about this project, please visit PSE’s Cable Remediation website page here.