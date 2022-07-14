 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw more COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases this week compared to last. We added more large outbreaks than we closed.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take. 

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 95 outbreaks with 956 cases, a 17% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 13% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 4 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 1.

Find more information on:

