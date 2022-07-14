Pierce College launches Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management this fall – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is proud to announce the launch of its sixth bachelor of applied science degree this fall. The Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management (BAS-CM) degree has been developed in collaboration with the local construction industry, and builds on our associate degree in construction management. The program is completely online, allowing students flexibility to complete their degree while working and managing family obligations.

“We’re excited to offer this program, especially for students who are already working full-time,” said Construction Management Professor and Program Chair Dolores Kelley. “This is a fast-growing industry, and there is strong demand for construction managers who concentrate on making sure projects are completed on time, safely, and within budget.”

Graduates of the BAS-CM program are prepared for entry-level positions with general contractors, specialty contractors, government agencies, engineering and architecture firms, and construction suppliers. Careers paths include project management, facilities management, estimating, planning and owner representatives.

Applicants with an associate degree in construction, construction management, or a closely aligned field, are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted after July 15, 2022 for open seats in the cohort.

“This degree program has been championed by the local construction industry and brought to fruition by the tireless efforts of our program chair Dolores Kelley,” said Dean of Health and Technology Ron May. “Our hope is that this online program will allow for place-bound students and those with challenging work and family situations to access a bachelor of applied science degree.”

For more information and to apply, please visit our BAS-CM web page.