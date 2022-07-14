Lakewood Hearing for 2022 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2022 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on July 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.

HEARING DATE: Monday, July 18, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM

PLACE: The hearing will take place at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. If you would like to provide live virtual Public Testimony join the meeting by calling by telephone +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. Written comments may be submitted in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

There are seven proposed amendments. A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

01 (Redesignate and rezone parcel hosting Garry Oaks near St. Clare Hospital from Public Institutional (PI) to Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR1));

(Redesignate and rezone parcel hosting Garry Oaks near St. Clare Hospital from Public Institutional (PI) to Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR1)); 02 (Update Tillicum 2011 Neighborhood Plan and Tillicum Center of Local Importance (CoLI));

(Update Tillicum 2011 Neighborhood Plan and Tillicum Center of Local Importance (CoLI)); 03 (Review and update of Housing Chapter and related amendments to LMC Title 18A development regulations);

(Review and update of Housing Chapter and related amendments to LMC Title 18A development regulations); 04 Review Comprehensive Plan Zoning and Policies and Municipal Code related to Adult Family Homes (AFHs) to determine whether to allow AFHs in Air Corridor 1 (AC1) and Air Corridor 2 (AC2) zones);

Review Comprehensive Plan Zoning and Policies and Municipal Code related to Adult Family Homes (AFHs) to determine whether to allow AFHs in Air Corridor 1 (AC1) and Air Corridor 2 (AC2) zones); 05 (Update text of the Comprehensive Plan to reflect the adoption of VISION 2050 and renaming Centers of Local Importance per the 2018 Regional Centers Framework and the 2019 Countywide Planning Policies);

(Update text of the Comprehensive Plan to reflect the adoption of VISION 2050 and renaming Centers of Local Importance per the 2018 Regional Centers Framework and the 2019 Countywide Planning Policies); 06 (Update Comprehensive Plan Figures 3-5, 3-6, and 3-8 to reflect adoption of the 2020 Parks Legacy Plan; update Figure 4.1 with an updated Urban Focus Area map depicting the Downtown and Lakewood Station District Subareas, the Tillicum Neighborhood, and the City Landmarks listed in Section 4.4 text; and

(Update Comprehensive Plan Figures 3-5, 3-6, and 3-8 to reflect adoption of the 2020 Parks Legacy Plan; update Figure 4.1 with an updated Urban Focus Area map depicting the Downtown and Lakewood Station District Subareas, the Tillicum Neighborhood, and the City Landmarks listed in Section 4.4 text; and 07 Parking requirements in LMC Chapters 18A.80 (Citywide) and in 18C.600 (Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan.)

Once published, a copy of the proposed amendments and accompanying staff report is available for inspection on the City of Lakewood website at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702 or tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.