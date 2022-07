Clover Park Technical College announcement.

Join the Clover Park Technical College Foundation for our 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students golf tournament on Saturday, September 17, 2022! Play on the beautiful American Lake Veterans Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus Designed Course. More info at cptc.edu/golf.

For a fun-filled day of golf, prizes, and lunch to help put students on the path to a great career…

Register now.