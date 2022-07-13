Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest Deadline is July 15 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

U.P. for-profit businesses that are at least 51 percent-owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women may be eligible to participate in a Women-Owned Pitch Contest for the best new business idea or new product or service that expands the business. The contest is sponsored by Key4Women in conjunction with the UW Consulting & Business Development Center, Milgard School of Business and TheWMarketplace.

The grand prize winner will receive $20,000 with additional prizes of $5,000 and $2,500 to runners-up and honorable mentions. In addition, all finalists will receive access to teams from the UW Consulting & Business Development Center and TheWMarketplace.

All applications must be submitted using the official pitch contest online submission form by July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Finalists must be able to attend a live pitch contest on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UW Foster School of Business.

For complete details, visit the 2022 Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest website.