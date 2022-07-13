 Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest Deadline is July 15 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest Deadline is July 15

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

U.P. for-profit businesses that are at least 51 percent-owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women may be eligible to participate in a Women-Owned Pitch Contest for the best new business idea or new product or service that expands the business. The contest is sponsored by Key4Women in conjunction with the UW Consulting & Business Development Center, Milgard School of Business and TheWMarketplace.

The grand prize winner will receive $20,000 with additional prizes of $5,000 and $2,500 to runners-up and honorable mentions. In addition, all finalists will receive access to teams from the UW Consulting & Business Development Center and TheWMarketplace.

All applications must be submitted using the official pitch contest online submission form by July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Finalists must be able to attend a live pitch contest on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UW Foster School of Business.

For complete details, visit the 2022 Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.