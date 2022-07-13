Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

COVID-19 case rates in Pierce County have remained stable since the beginning of June. Our hospitalization rates have been up and down, and they are down again this week.

From May 25-June 21, COVID-19 hospitalization rates for unvaccinated people in Washington were 3 times higher than they were for vaccinated people, according to a state DOH report.

Find your first dose or a booster dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On July 11, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 228.6 for June 26-July 2, which is:

No significant change from the last 7-day period (date range: June 19-25).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 6.8 for June 26-July 2, which is:

27.7% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range June 19-25).

We confirmed 1,452 cases of COVID-19 for July 3-10 and 6 deaths:

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 50s from South Hill.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 70s from East Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 208,659 cases and 1,394 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 9 is 207.

In the last 2 weeks:

13.5% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.9% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

23.5% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

39.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: