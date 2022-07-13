Pierce College launches nationwide search for next chancellor – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College Chancellor Michele L. Johnson, Ph.D., will be retiring at the end of 2022 after a distinguished 45-year career of teaching and leadership, including 17 years as chancellor/CEO of Pierce College District.

The Pierce College District seeks an inclusive, visionary leader and strategic thinker to lead a student-centered, mission-driven, equity-minded community college district dedicated to ensuring all our students thrive.



Reporting to the Washington state Governor-appointed Pierce College Board of Trustees, the successful candidate must demonstrate the talent, energy and wisdom to lead Pierce College’s executive leadership throughout the district to achieve institutional outcomes; and to advocate for resources in a community where relationships with key stakeholders are strong.



For more than 50 years, Pierce College has developed a national reputation for academic excellence and support services to ensure student success. The district is proud of the many awards and recognitions it has received. Pierce College has been named twice as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation by the prestigious Aspen Institute and received the Leah Meyer Austin Award from Achieving the Dream for outstanding commitment to student success.



The district has two comprehensive community colleges and a far-reaching extended learning program. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom is in Lakewood, Wash., in the west end of the service district. Pierce College Puyallup is in Puyallup, Wash., and serves eastern Pierce County. Pierce College Extended Learning has a vast array of sites and services, including major education centers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a state mental hospital, and additional continuing education and training program sites.



Candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of experience working in higher education, including at least five years of executive leadership experience. Non-educational experience may substitute. To be guaranteed consideration, please submit your application by Aug. 8, 2022. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.



To learn more about the chancellor position, essential functions and application process, please visit our Chancellor Search web page.